Yorkshire cricketer Harry Brook awarded Freedom of Bradford
- Published
Yorkshire cricketer Harry Brook is to be awarded the freedom of the city of Bradford, joining the ranks of writer JB Priestley and artist David Hockney.
The 24-year-old, who was born in Keighley and grew up in Burley-in Wharfedale, was part of the England team that won the 2022 T20 World Cup.
Brook plays cricket for Yorkshire and made his international debut for England in January last year.
Bradford Council made the decision at a meeting on Wednesday.
Leader Susan Hinchcliffe, who nominated him for the award, said: "Harry has made an incredible impact on the senior international game in just a short space of time and promises to earn a place among Yorkshire and England's greatest cricketers.
"He is a tremendous role model for our young people and will be probably be the youngest person to be honoured as a freeman of the district."
A presentation ceremony with the lord mayor Councillor Gerry Barker will take place later in the year.
The Roll of Honorary Freemen of the City was created in the late 19th Century.
The first name to be added was Sir Henry Mitchell, a former lord mayor, philanthropist and mill owner, in 1898.
Other Bradford recipients include novelist and playwright JB Priestley in 1973, Labour Party politician Barbara Castle in 1997, and artist David Hockney in 2000.
Other local cricket stars to have been given the same award are Adil Rashid and Jonny Bairstow, who were honoured in 2020.
