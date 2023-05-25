Castleford: Teenager's body recovered from River Calder
A body, believed to be that of a 16-year-old boy, has been recovered from the River Calder in Castleford.
Police said they received reports of a concern for safety for a male in the water off Leeds Road at 18:58 BST on Wednesday.
West Yorkshire Police said the body was recovered by the emergency services just before 20:30.
The force said the boy's family were aware and were being supported by officers.
Anyone who may have witnessed what happened has been asked to contact police.
Mandy Dowsett, the co-owner of Methley Bridge Chandlery, said there had been a huge emergency response and she had offered her services with the rescue effort.
"It was all cordoned. They had people in boats, the drone up, they were everywhere," she said.
"We asked if there was anything we could do with our boats, but because we have the propellers they said not as it was too dangerous."
