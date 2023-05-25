Castleford: Teenager's body recovered from River Calder
- Published
A body, believed to be that of a 16-year-old boy, has been recovered from the River Calder in Castleford.
Police said they received reports of a concern for safety for a male in the water off Leeds Road at 18:58 BST on Wednesday.
West Yorkshire Police said the body was recovered by the emergency services just before 20:30.
The force said the boy's family were aware and were being supported by officers.
Anyone who may have witnessed what happened has been asked to contact police.
