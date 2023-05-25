West Yorkshire buses could be brought back under public control
Buses in West Yorkshire could be brought back under public control, the county's mayor has announced.
Tracy Brabin said following a review a franchising system was the "preferred option", where bus companies run services under contract.
Franchising would allow the West Yorkshire Combined Authority control over setting fares and routes.
The decision will be assessed by independent auditors before a public consultation about the plans.
Final approval could be given by the mayor in Spring 2024.
Ms Brabin said the decision was "a huge step forwards on our journey towards creating a better-connected West Yorkshire.
"The evidence shows that franchising offers clear benefits and would give the greater opportunity to achieve our objectives and deliver improvements for passengers.
"Buses are a lifeline for our communities, but for too long the people of West Yorkshire have put up with a second-class service - this is something I am determined to change."
Andrew McGuinness from the Confederation of Passenger Transport, which represents bus operators in West Yorkshire, said the organisation was "working actively with the Combined Authority in discussing bus reform options including a significantly strengthened model of the existing Enhanced Partnership".
"This is a multi-operator approach that aims to meet the aspirations of the Mayor to transform bus services in West Yorkshire and provide best value to the travelling public and taxpayers," he said.
Ms Brabin also announced an immediate £7.3m investment to help improve bus services across the county.
Bus services outside of London were deregulated in 1986.
In 2017 the Bus Services Act gave city-regions the power to introduce bus franchising, with Greater Manchester becoming he first area to implement it.
Bus companies in some places have opposed the move, with Stagecoach and Rotala in Greater Manchester losing a judicial review of Mayor Andy Burnham's decision.
