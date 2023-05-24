Wakefield robot grocery delivery service gets under way
Supermarket grocery delivery robots are to become a feature in Wakefield.
Wakefield Council has teamed up with the Co-op and Starship Technologies to offer the service to 13,000 residents of Outwood.
The robots are already a familiar sight in a Leeds suburb, where a three-month trial scheme has been extended.
Councillor Matthew Morley said the service was environmentally friendly and may reduce food waste because "people can order a small shop".
"We're excited that this cutting-edge technology is coming to our district and helping residents who might find it difficult to get out and about," said Mr Morley, who is Wakefield Council's cabinet member for planning and highways.
Customers can use an app to order groceries from a supermarket in Meadow Vale.
The robots have already been introduced in areas of Leeds, Milton Keynes and Cambridge.
Andrew Curtis, a manager at Starship Technologies, said the robots had been "welcomed everywhere they operate".
