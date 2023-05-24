Ilkley lido gets a splash of colour from lottery-winning volunteers

Drone shot of the pool and work taking placeIan Hodgson
The work was inspired by a photograph of the lido from the 1930s
By David McKenna
BBC News

Fourteen lottery winners from Yorkshire and north-east England have brought a splash of colour to a lido.

The volunteers, who won £16m between them, recreated the landscaping from a 1930s photograph of Ilkley lido.

Six planters and nine hanging baskets were built and planted out during the six-hour project, organised by Camelot.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery organisation said that the materials cost £10,000, which was "majority funded by the volunteers".

Dozens of blooms were planted and hung up in baskets

"The carpentry work was done by four of the volunteers: Aldan Ibbetson, Graham Norton, Michael Crossland and Gary Henry," she said.

The outdoor pool in Ilkley, West Yorkshire, opened in May 1935, as part of the silver jubilee celebrations for King George V.

It attracts up to 4,000 visitors a day during the busy summer months, according to Camelot.

One of the volunteers, Elaine Thompson from Newcastle, who won £2.7m in 1995, said the aim was to make it look lovely.

Lottery winner Elaine Thompson said she really enjoyed volunteering

"It doesn't matter what you've got in the bank - it matters what you do in society," she said. "I think everybody should give back."

Trish Emson, from Rotherham, who won £1.7m in 2003, said she had really enjoyed helping to transform the lido into "a colourful place for people to come and enjoy the afternoon with their children".

Ian Hodgson
Lottery winners Elaine Leason, from East Yorkshire, Trish Emson, from Rotherham, and Margaret Storey from Baildon said they enjoyed helping out

A Bradford councillor, Sarah Ferriby, praised the efforts of the volunteers. "It will certainly be a very special and colourful welcome this 2023 season," she said, adding that Bradford was proud to have one of England's 127 lidos.

Ian Hodgson
The pool is mushroom-shaped, making it unusual

