Six trains damaged in Leeds Kirkstall Forge rush hour attacks
Six trains were damaged in a series of attacks on rush hour services at a station in Leeds, police have said.
Officers were called to Kirkstall Forge Station at 17:25 BST on Monday after a train's window was cracked when it was hit by an object, a British Transport Police (BTP) spokesperson said.
No passengers or rail staff were injured in the attacks.
Those responsible were yet to be found and extra officers would patrol the area around the station, BTP said.
Initial reports suggested the train had been hit by air gun pellets, but the services could have been hit by other objects, the spokesperson said.
Anyone who was in the station area on the afternoon or evening of Monday 22 May and who had information that could help the investigation was asked to contact BTP.
