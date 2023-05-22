Marsden Moor: Firefighters tackling wildfire on moorland
Several fire crews are fighting a wildfire on Marsden Moor in West Yorkshire.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the Butterley Reservoir area at about 13:30 BST.
The blaze covered an area measuring about 500m (1,640ft) by 500m, crews said, with fire engines from Ossett, Keighley, Todmorden, Halifax and Skelmanthorpe in attendance.
A fire service off-road vehicle and a wildlife support unit also attended.
Videos from the scene showed large plumes of smoke rising from an area of moorland near Wessenden Road.
Marsden Moor is a Site of Special Scientific Interest famous for its rare ground-nesting birds and blanket peat bogs, with firefighters tackling multiple fires on the moor in recent weeks.
