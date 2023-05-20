Dewsbury: Two-year-old girl killed in a collision with car
A two-year-old girl has died after she was involved in a collision with a car outside a house in Dewsbury.
Police said they were called to the incident on Millwater Avenue by the ambulance service at 10:13 BST.
The girl was taken to hospital in a critical condition and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
West Yorkshire Police said the incident was being treated as an "unexpected death in childhood" and officers remained at the scene.
A spokesperson added: "We ask that people consider the family and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them."
