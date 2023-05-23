Marsden Moor wildfire under control as crews remain at scene
A large wildfire which broke out on Marsden Moor has been brought under control, the fire service said.
West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service received dozens of calls after plumes of smoke were seen rising near Wessenden Road, Marsden, on Monday.
At its height, more than 40 firefighters tackled the blaze, which covered an area of about one sq km.
The fire service said crews from three stations remained on scene monitoring for hot spots.
The fire on Monday afternoon was the seventh on the moor this year.
Marsden Moor is a Site of Special Scientific Interest, famous for its rare ground-nesting birds and blanket peat bogs.
