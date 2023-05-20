Wakefield Dambusters memorial service to honour city's airmen
A memorial service is due to be held later to commemorate three Wakefield airmen who took part in the legendary Dambusters raids in World War Two.
Sgt Wilfred Ibbotson, Flt Sgt William Hatton and Pilot Officer Cyril Anderson were part of the RAF's 617 squadron which destroyed German dams in 1943.
Members of the airmen's families are expected to take part in the service at Wakefield war memorial.
Councillor Steve Vickers said it was important to honour the men's bravery.
Rear gunner Sgt Ibbotson, who was born in Netherton, was lost on the return flight from the raid overnight on 16 May 1943 during which the Mohne dam was attacked.
He was buried in Bergen General Cemetery in Germany along with the rest of crew.
Flt Sgt Hatton, born in Wakefield, was involved in the attacked on the Mohne dam and returned safely, only to lose his life when his aircraft crashed in the squadron's next major mission in September the same year.
Pilot officer Anderson, born in Wakefield, survived the Dambusters raid, but was also killed months later during an attack on the German city of Mannheim.
A total of 53 airmen were killed in the famous mission to destroy German dams, known as Operation Chastise.
The family of Sgt Ibbotson said they were delighted he was being remembered and hoped it would "bring his story to life for a new audience".
They added: "For us, he has always been, and always will be, remembered with love."
Bill Castle, the nephew of Flt Sgt Hatton, said it was a "great honour" to return to Wakefield for the service.
Meanwhile, Dom Howard, Pilot Officer Anderson's great nephew, who has extensively researched his great uncle's military services, said: "People may not realise that Wakefield provided three aircrew for Operation Chastise.
"I will be proud to be at the ceremony in the city to honour all their memories."
Several speeches are expected to be made during the service before wreaths are laid at the memorial site.
The Dambusters raid
- The audacious attack on German reservoirs in the Ruhr Valley with "bouncing bombs" was a major coup for the British
- Immortalised in the Dambusters film, the aim was to flood a vast area in one raid
- 19 bombers left RAF Scampton, near Lincoln, in three waves on the night of 16 May 1943. The first headed to the Mohne and the Eder Dams, the second and third to the Sorpe dam
- Out of the 133 crew that set off, only 77 returned
- The Sorpe Dam was damaged but the Mohne and Eder Dams were destroyed, flooding the Ruhr valley and killing an estimated 1,300 people, mostly civilians.
