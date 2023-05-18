Khayri Mclean: Teen's mum 'living a nightmare' since stab attack
The mother of a 15-year-old boy fatally stabbed outside his school has recounted how she watched "helplessly" as paramedics fought to save his life.
Charlie Mclean rushed to North Huddersfield Trust School, in West Yorkshire, after her son, Khayri, was attacked by two teenagers last year.
She told Leeds Crown Court "the fear" her son went through as he lay dying in the street "will never leave me".
Khayri's killers, two boys aged 15 and 17, are due to be sentenced later.
In a statement read out at their sentencing hearing, Ms Mclean said her life "changed for ever" when her son died and she had been "living a nightmare" ever since.
She described how, after hearing her son had been injured, she raced to the school and saw him lying on the ground.
"He had no chance," she said. "He had no opportunity to defend himself and the fear he went through when he was attacked and bled to death will never leave me.
"I had to watch helplessly as paramedics attempted to save his life. No parent should have to contemplate this, let alone witness it."
At the older teenager's trial in March, jurors heard Khayri was ambushed and then stabbed in the chest and leg in a "well-planned" attack on 21 September.
Khayri was taken to hospital but died later the same day.
His mother said her son had been a "loving and caring" boy who loved Manchester United and rugby, was happy in a relationship and had plans to study engineering as he grew older.
She added: "All that was taken away by the two boys who attacked him so brutally.
"I ask myself what has this achieved? What has my son died for? Nobody has won in this situation. I've lost a child and other parents have lost two sons who have committed this offence.
"This violence has to stop, carrying weapons has to stop."
The 17-year-old was convicted of Khayri's murder in March after a trial at Leeds Crown Court. His 15-year-old accomplice had admitted murder at an earlier hearing.
