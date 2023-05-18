Leeds Woodhouse Moor cycle lane plan to go ahead despite objections
- Published
Plans to install cycle lanes on a major road running into Leeds look set to go ahead despite some residents' concerns.
Segregated cycle lanes along with wider pavements are some of the changes planned for the A660, which is a key commuter route into the city centre.
But the Friends of Woodhouse Moor said turning a pavement into a cycle lane in that area would cause "traffic stacking" and be "dangerous".
Leeds City Council said it would save lives and improve the environment.
The proposed changes are part of a wider plan to upgrade Otley Road, which is one Leeds' busiest routes, between the outer ring road and the city centre.
Subject to confirmation, work was expected to start on the scheme in the summer, the council said.
However, the Friends of Woodhouse Moor group said along with safety concerns over the cycle lanes, the work would wipe out green space and increase congestion and pollution.
'Not feasible to do nothing'
In a response to the group's concerns, Leeds City Council said the A660 was one of the busiest routes into Leeds and changes would improve the safety for all road users.
It said: "Confident cyclists currently use bus lanes or the carriageway, but by providing a segregated cycle path or shared-use path (Avenue Walk, Woodhouse Moor), it gives people who are newer to cycling an alternative to cycling in a bus lane, which can feel intimidating."
It added: "To do nothing is also not feasible as the existing issues of road safety, lack of connectivity and congestion would not be addressed."
Meanwhile, in response to criticism of the loss of grass verges to create space for the bike lanes, the council said it would maximise "the re-use of paving and kerb materials".
This would be "targeted at the areas of greatest conservation priority", it said.
Officers also confirmed that while 11 trees would be felled as part of the project, some of those were in poor health and 33 new ones would be planted to compensate.
The council said that earlier this year a public consultation on the A660 scheme was held, with 63% or respondents supporting the plans.
