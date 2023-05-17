Huddersfield double stabbing: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a man and woman found dead at a house in Huddersfield.
Steven Harnett, 25, and Katie Higton, 27, were found fatally injured at an address in Harpe Inge, Dalton, on Monday.
West Yorkshire Police said the pair had injuries "believed to have been inflicted by a bladed weapon".
Marcus Osbourne, 34, has been charged with two counts of murder and is due before magistrates in Leeds later.
He is also charged with assaulting and detaining a second woman against her will in the property on the night Mr Harnett and Ms Higton died.
West Yorkshire Police said its investigation was continuing.
The force has also referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to the contact officers had with both the victims and Mr Osbourne prior to their deaths.
