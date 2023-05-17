Wakefield: At-risk NHS walk-in facility to stay in city centre
An at-risk NHS walk-in facility is to remain in Wakefield city centre after fears the service would be closed.
More than 2,000 people signed a petition calling for the centre, currently on King Street, to be saved after it was placed under review.
Health chiefs are to discuss proposals to relocate the walk-in from its current location but said they would maintain a city centre location.
Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood described the decision as a "fantastic victory".
The landlord asked the service, which is commissioned by Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership and delivered by Local Care Direct (LCD), to move when the lease comes to an end in June 2024.
A public consultation was held to discuss the nurse-led service, which is open every day of the year between the hours of 10:00 and 22:00.
Jo Webster, officer for the health care partnership, said: "We know that a walk-in service in a safe location, accessible via public transport and with parking close by is important to local people and we will make sure this is taken into account as we look for suitable premises.
"We have a contract with LCD until March 2025 to ensure that the service continues to operate whilst the work takes place to relocate the service within the city centre."
Mr Lightwood, a Labour MP who previously worked for the NHS, said: "This is a fantastic victory for our campaign.
"Not only will the future of Wakefield's walk-in service be protected for years to come, but it will offer fantastic opportunities for more enhanced services for patients in a new modern, accessible setting."
