Double stabbing victims were in contact with police before attack
- Published
A man and a woman found dead at house in Huddersfield had been in contact with police in the days before they died, it has been revealed.
Steven Harnett and Katie Higton had spoken with West Yorkshire Police prior to their deaths, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
The police watchdog said a 37-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder had also been in contact with the force.
It said it would review the contact to assess if further action is required.
Mr Harnett, 25, and mother-of-four Ms Higton, 27, were found fatally injured at an address in Harpe Inge, Dalton, on Monday.
A spokesperson for the IOPC said they had received a mandatory referral from West Yorkshire Police.
"This is due to the fact officers had contact with both victims, and a man who has since been arrested on suspicion of murder, in the days prior to this tragic incident," they said.
"We will now assess the available information to determine what further action may be required."
Paramedics found Mr Harnett, from Huddersfield, and Ms Higton, also from the town, at about 09:55 BST with injuries "believed to have been inflicted by a bladed weapon", West Yorkshire Police said.
It is believed the pair were attacked overnight between Sunday and Monday.
The force said it was "continuing to pursue a wide range of active enquiries" in relation to the case.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.