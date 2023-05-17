Apology over Todmorden-Hebden Bridge roadworks delays
A council has "sincerely apologised" for major roadworks causing long traffic delays for people travelling between two West Yorkshire towns.
Drivers have reported taking up to one and half hours to travel the 4.5 miles (7.2km) between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge - usually a 15-minute trip.
The work at the Heptonstall junction was due to last several weeks, Calderdale Council said.
Everything was being done to minimise disruption, the authority added.
Calderdale Council said delays last Friday were "particularly challenging" as unplanned utility works in the area had caused further traffic problems - and that was coupled with train strikes.
Improved and simplified traffic management was now in place along with extra staffing and priority for school buses during exam periods, the authority said.
'Unacceptable behaviour'
Calder ward councillor Josh Fenton-Glynn said anger at the delays had boiled over, with workers operating the temporary traffic lights being abused and spat at by motorists.
He said: "I don't care how annoyed you are by delays, that behaviour is utterly unacceptable."
The junction work which got under way last week is part of the wider A646 Corridor Improvement Programme to improve safety on the busy road.
It coincides with flood alleviation work which is due to start in Hebden Bridge next month, which is expected to last around five weeks, alongside resurfacing work in the town centre which is due to begin in July.
The council said throughout the upcoming work, everything would be done to minimise disruption.
Adrian Gill, assistant director for strategic infrastructure, said: "While some amount of delay associated with this work is unavoidable, we do not anticipate seeing disruption like that experienced on Friday under normal conditions."
