Halifax man uses walking stick to fend off teenagers in confrontation
A dog walker was forced to use his walking stick to defend himself when he was attacked by a group of teenagers.
Police said the "older man" was confronted by the boys near McDonald's in Princess Street in Halifax town centre on Thursday afternoon.
They had "a verbal altercation" with him before taking items out of a nearby skip, including pieces of wood, West Yorkshire Police said.
Two boys, both aged 15, were arrested and later released on bail.
"The man is thought to have used a walking stick to defend himself," a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
The man had not yet been identified as he left the area before police arrived, they added.
The force appealed for witnesses to the incident or anyone who may know the identity of the man to come forward.
