Leeds Marathon one of the best days of my life, says Rob Burrow
Rugby league legend Rob Burrow has said the inaugural Leeds Marathon was "one of the best days" of his life.
The event raised more than £825,000 for Leeds Hospitals Charity, the organisation confirmed.
Burrow, who has motor neurone disease (MND), was pushed around the route by friend and former Leeds Rhinos teammate Kevin Sinfield.
He joked that "many people will be jealous" of the moment Sinfield kissed him as they crossed the finish line.
Speaking to BBC Look North, Burrow said it was "amazing" to take part in the event.
"It really took it out of me but I would do it again in a heartbeat," he said.
"It was a great day and to be carried over the final few yards [by Kev] was incredible. And how many people will be jealous of a smacker on the cheek?
"It just shows you the love and care we have, and I assure you I have the same for him."
He also said he had "never been so proud" of his wife, Lindsey, who far exceeded her initial fundraising target of £7,777.
Since she ran the marathon on Sunday she has raised more than £80,000.
"Of course my wife smashed it, I knew she would because she is the most determined girl I have ever met," Burrow said.
"The money keeps going up and I'm so glad she's getting the attention she deserves. I'm one proud husband and I love her so much."
More than 12,000 people took part in the inaugural 26.2-mile (42.2km) run, which was set up to raise money for charities following Sinfield's huge fundraising efforts.
Leeds Hospitals Charity confirmed the marathon had raised more than £825,000, taking the total amount raised for the MND appeal to more than £4.5m.
