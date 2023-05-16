Wakefield rapist Steven Wood gets eight years for two attacks
- Published
A man who raped a woman in Wakefield has been jailed for eight years.
Steven Wood, 43, of Linton Road, was sentenced on Monday after being convicted at Leeds Crown Court of two attacks that took place in June 2021.
Jurors unanimously found him guilty of two counts of rape after a five-day trial.
Det Con Glen Sharphouse, of West Yorkshire Police, said he hoped the victim "can take a level of comfort and closure" from the sentence.
Wood, who was arrested and charged in December 2021, received two eight-year jail terms, to run at the same time.
Det Con Sharphouse added: "I would like to thank all the witnesses who attended court and gave evidence which ensured he received the sentence he deserved.
"We would always encourage victims of sexual offences to come forward so we can investigate and provide the necessary support."