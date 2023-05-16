Katie Higton and Steven Harnett named as victims in Huddersfield murder inquiry
A man and a woman stabbed to death at a house in Huddersfield have been named by police.
Steven Harnett, 25, and Katie Higton, 27, were found at the house house in Harpe Inge, Dalton, at about 09:55 BST on Monday, West Yorkshire Police said.
A 34-year-old man from Huddersfield has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned by the force.
The street remained cordoned off on Tuesday, with investigations at the scene continuing.
Paramedics found Mr Harnett, from Huddersfield, and Ms Higton, a mother-of four also from the town, with multiple injuries, officers said.
They were confirmed to have died at the scene.
