Wakefield 'Amazon love God' sculpture plans approved
- Published
Planning permission has been granted to build an Amazonian love god statue near Wakefield Cathedral, despite objections.
The 1.9m (6ft 2in) tall bronze statue is one of five artworks to feature in a government-funded £1m art trail.
More than 60 objections to the work were lodged with some stating it was offensive to the Christian faith.
However, planning officers said religion was not a "material planning consideration".
The sculpture, by Wakefield-born artist Jason Wilsher-Mills, will be placed near to the cathedral and the entrance to The Ridings shopping centre.
One of the 66 objectors wrote: "I strongly object to this piece of sculpture being placed in the cathedral precinct and in particular to its sitting so close to the cathedral itself.
"It is at best insensitive and at worst a deliberate attempt to mock Christianity, the cathedral and all it stands for."
Mr Wilsher-Mills has previously defended the work stating its central message was "love and hope".
He said it was inspired by a painting of local Victorian conservationist Charles Waterton capturing a caiman, the love story of his mum and dad and his own connections with Wakefield.
A planning report said the piece celebrated "disability, northern working-class heritage and popular culture".
The application was approved by officers under delegated powers instead of a planning committee.
The officer's report said: "Objections focus around the religious aspects of the cathedral but religion is not a material planning consideration."
They added the design would "provoke opinions and discussions" and encourage footfall and encourage the public to "explore Wakefield's historic centre in a visually engaging manner".
Other locations in the trail include Wakefield One, The Springs and West Yorkshire History Centre.
The sculptures are expected to be in place by summer 2023.
