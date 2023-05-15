Huddersfield double murder investigation after man and woman found dead
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after two people died at a house in Huddersfield.
Emergency services were called to Harpe Inge, Dalton, at about 09:55 BST on Monday, following reports of a man and a woman being seriously injured.
They died at the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.
Det Supt Marc Bowes, from the force, said it had "clearly been an exceptionally serious offence" and a full investigation was under way.
"We are conducting extensive inquiries at the scene and at other locations in the Dalton area as we investigate the circumstances of what took place," he said.
"Residents in the nearby area will also note an increased police presence on their streets and I want to reassure them and the wider community we are doing all we can to bring the persons responsible for this offence to justice."
Anybody who saw suspicious activity in the area overnight, or in the morning, is asked to get in touch with police.
