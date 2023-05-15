West Yorkshire Police worker charged with sexual assault
A West Yorkshire Police staff member is due to appear in court charged with sexual assault.
Matthew Oxby, 48, who works in Regional Scientific Support Services, has been charged with sexually assaulting a female, West Yorkshire Police said.
The charge relates to an alleged incident which took place off duty in Wakefield city centre in December 2022.
Mr Oxby is currently suspended from duty. He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on 18 May.
