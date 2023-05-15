Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon one of the best says veteran Hilary
- Published
An 81-year-old marathon-running veteran said the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon was "one of the very best".
The event was the 175th marathon completed by Hilary Wharam, who said: "It was amazing. I never expected it to be so good."
Hilary, who took up the sport at the age of 55, said she was aiming to eventually complete 300 marathons.
Representing Horsforth Harriers, she completed Sunday's marathon in eight hours and 15 minutes.
Hilary has become a regular face at marathons.
"So many people know me, not just the runners but from other disciplines, so as I was running round people were jumping out from the crowd to give me a hug," she said.
'I talked her to the finish'
Speaking of the community spirit while running, she said: "At eight miles, I caught up with a lady who had only been running for two years.
"She joined the marathon and had been training ever since, but your training doesn't tell you how to cope when the wheels start coming off and you start hurting.
"So from eight miles, all the way round, I talked her to the finish. I'm croaking now because of all the talking.
"Actually she gave me one of my very best marathons.
"It's always hard, it's harder on your own, but if you've got a captive audience, and you're thinking about helping them, you just fly because you're not concentrating on yourself at all."
More than 12,000 runners took part in the Leeds marathon created in the name of former Leeds Rhinos rugby league star Rob Burrow.
The player was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019.
Hilary said she chose to run in the event after a member of the Horsforth Harriers died from the same condition.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.