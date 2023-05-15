Dalton cordon after two people found seriously injured

Police were called to Harpe Inge by Yorkshire Ambulance Service staff, the force said

Emergency services are dealing with an incident after two adults were found seriously injured, police have said.

West Yorkshire Police was called by the ambulance service to a property at Harpe Inge, Dalton, Huddersfield at about 09:55 BST on Monday, it said.

Two adults were found with "serious injuries", a spokesperson added.

Officers, along with Yorkshire Ambulance Service, were at the scene, the force said.

