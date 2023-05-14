Kevin Sinfield carries Rob Burrow at Leeds marathon finish
- Published
Thousands of runners have taken part in the inaugural Rob Burrow Marathon in Leeds.
More than 12,000 people signed up for the event named after the rugby league player, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019.
It was inspired by his former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Kevin Sinfield, who pushed his friend around the course in a specially adapted wheelchair.
At the finish, Sinfield lifted Burrow up and carried him over the line.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
The 26.2-mile (42.2km) course, started and ended at Headingley Stadium.
The marathon aimed to raise funds for The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal and the Leeds Hospitals Charity, as well as a host of other causes.
"The support for the MND community through the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon has been fantastic," said Sinfield who has set himself numerous fundraising running challenges in support of his friend.
After he crossed the finish line Sinfield thanked all those involved for "creating something so incredible in Rob's name".
"Today is a celebration of friendship," he added.
Speaking before the big day, Burrow said: "Leeds is such a wonderful city and I am so grateful for all the support the city has shown not just for me and my family, but for the event and the entire MND community."
Run For All announced last month The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon would return in 2024 after an "overwhelming" number of people entered this year's race.
Jenn Scribbins, from the Motor Neurone Disease Association, said the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon was important to defeat the "devastating" disease.
"Six people are diagnosed every day and unfortunately there is no cure.
"What this event is doing is raising those funds to help us get closer to that cure."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.