Huddersfield Parkrun heart attack victim reunites with heroes
A man who nearly died when he suffered a cardiac arrest during a Parkrun has taken part in a special event at the same park a decade on.
Sean Doyle, 55, collapsed at Greenhead Park in Huddersfield in May 2013 after a blocked artery caused a heart attack.
Doctors gave him just a 6% chance of survival after spending 36 hours in a coma.
He has since clocked up 17,000 miles (27,358 km) and participated in about 300 Parkruns.
Mr Doyle said Saturday's event was an opportunity to raise funds for Heart Research UK and be reunited with some of the medical experts who came to his aid when he collapsed.
He said the interventions of GP Dr Emma Spencer, paramedic Dinah Coghan and nurse Kate Young in 2013 had given him an "extra 10 years of life".
Mr Doyle said he also wanted to demonstrate that "your sporting days are not over" if someone has a heart attack or cardiac arrest.
"I have completed over 17,000 miles running in my 10 extra years [and] you can still enjoy the sports you love if medically cleared to do so."
Mr Doyle said he was aiming to run 2,000 miles this year.
"It takes its toll on your legs, but keeps me fit," he added.
