Leeds City Square: Final phase of transformation scheme begins
Work starts later on the final phase of a scheme to transform City Square in Leeds into a more "people-first environment".
Construction work is taking place to introduce a new 24-hour East Parade bus gate, coming into operation on 19 June.
The scheme will also see changes to a section of East Parade to make it two-way to traffic.
Motorists are being urged to plan their route in advance or use alternative forms of transport.
The programme would also see Calverley Street changed from one-way northbound to two-way, Leeds City Council said.
The works are part of a package aimed at reducing the amount of traffic in the city centre, and encouraging people to walk or cycle more.
Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council's executive member for infrastructure and climate, said the City Square scheme represented "a major change for the highway network in the city centre".
Ms Hayden said the work would be managed "as effectively as possible" to minimise disruption.
