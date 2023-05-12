Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon will be 'tough' challenge, wife says
- Published
A marathon named after Leeds rugby league legend Rob Burrow will be a "tough" challenge for everyone taking part, his wife has said.
More than 12,000 people are expected to run the 26.2-mile (42.2km) Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, which starts and ends at Headingley Stadium on Sunday.
The former Leeds Rhinos player was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019.
His wife Lindsey said it had finally "hit home" the race was happening.
The race was inspired by Burrow's Leeds Rhinos teammate Kevin Sinfield, who has previously set himself several fundraising challenges in support of his friend.
Since Burrow was diagnosed with MND in December 2019, Sinfield and Burrow's other friends have raised millions of pounds for MND charities.
This weekend's marathon will raise funds for The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal and the Leeds Hospitals Charity, as well as a host of other causes.
Speaking at Headingley Stadium ahead of the big day, Lindsey Burrow said since her husband's diagnosis, the support they have had was "phenomenal".
"We're just so grateful for that," she added.
It was only when she saw the finish line in place at Headingley on Friday that she realised the marathon was definitely going to take place, Ms Burrow said.
"I'm under no illusions it will be a tough 26 miles. I take my hat off to anyone who has trained to run a marathon - it's not easy.
"All that hard work come Sunday will pay off."
Meanwhile, Kevin Sinfield, who will push his teammate around the course using a specially adapted wheelchair, said it would be an "incredible day" for everyone taking part.
He said people kept reminding him how "tough" the marathon route was.
However, he added: "Every bit of time I spend with Rob is special, so the fact we can run a marathon together will be certainly something I'll remember for the rest of my life.
"We've sort of been bowled over by the support."
Jenn Scribbins, from the Motor Neurone Disease Association, said the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon was important to defeat the "devastating disease".
"Six people are diagnosed every day and unfortunately there is no cure. But what this event is doing is raising those funds to help us get closer to that cure."
