Huddersfield: CCTV appeal over petrol station armed raids
- Published
Staff at two Huddersfield petrol stations were left "very shaken" after being threatened by a robber with a shotgun, police have said.
CCTV images have been released of a man officers want to speak to in connection with the raids.
The first happened between 21:50 BST and 22:15 BST on Monday at the Shell petrol station in Westbourne Road.
The second happened the following day at about 22:35 BST at Sainsbury's in Southgate in the town centre.
In both incidents, staff were threatened with the gun, which was "partly inside a carrier bag", West Yorkshire Police said.
The robber fled both garages with cash, officers said.
Det Insp Catherine Shackleton said: "We are conducting a number of enquiries into these two serious armed offences.
"Fortunately, no-one was hurt in either incident but staff were understandably left very shaken."
The suspect is described as about 5ft 8in (1.7m), in his early 20s and clean shaven. He wore a black jacket and grey bottoms.
Anyone who can identify the man pictured is asked to contact police.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.