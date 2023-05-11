Temple Newsam fire: Crews tackle barn blaze at Leeds estate
More than 30 firefighters are tackling a barn blaze at Temple Newsam Park in Leeds.
West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said eight fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were at the scene, after crews were alerted at about 09:00 BST.
The barn is under construction and does not house animals, the service said. It advised the public to avoid the area.
The Temple Newsam Estate has asked the public not to visit the estate today.
A fire service spokesperson said: "We have more than 30 firefighters dealing with this on-going incident, as we work to bring the fire under control, and to ensure it is contained and does not spread.
"We understand the barn was being renovated, and as a result we can confirm there are no animals on this part of the site at this time, with no livestock harmed in anyway.
"We are working with our emergency services partners and the local authority. It is too early to speculate on the cause of the fire, but this will be investigated in due course."
