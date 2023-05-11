Jail for driver who ran red light and crashed into lorry in Bradford
A driver who ploughed into the side of a moving lorry after ignoring a red light has been jailed.
Shaheib Mohammed and his passenger were badly injured when their car smashed into the vehicle, causing it to jackknife at the junction of Sandbeds and Brighouse Road in Bradford.
The 24-year-old, from Halifax, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving in the crash in May 2022.
He was jailed for two years and eight months at Bradford Crown Court.
He was also disqualified from driving for three years and four months.
