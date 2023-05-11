Wakefield: Market halls' £6.4m transformation to lure shoppers back
- Published
Work to transform two West Yorkshire markets, in an attempt to draw shoppers back to town centres, has begun.
Castleford and Pontefract markets are being modernised as part of a £6.4m scheme to update four markets, Wakefield Council said.
A new look to Normanton market, near Wakefield, was unveiled in March.
Refurbishment of South Elmsall's market, the final piece in the improvements programme, is scheduled to begin next year, the council said.
A spokesperson for the council said the market hall at Castleford would be made "brighter and more modern", with work expected to be completed by January 2024.
They said Pontefract market's revamp included redecorating the walls and ceiling, heating repairs and replacement shutters, with work due to finish by autumn this year.
Councillor Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: "Our markets have been a part of our economy for a very long time, offering employment and opportunity for people to start and run their own business."
Ms Jeffrey said the investment showed the council's commitment to "securing their future, for traders and residents".
"They play an important role in the lives of our communities and we want to see more people visit our markets and experience all they have to offer," she added.
The markets would remain open to shoppers with the majority of the work to the units being carried out overnight and at weekends, a council spokesperson said.
