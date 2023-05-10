Batley Baths: Soaring costs blamed for permanent closure of pool
A "much-loved" leisure centre in West Yorkshire is to close permanently, it has been confirmed.
Batley Baths closed temporarily in December, with Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL), the site's operator, blaming high energy costs.
KAL has now said the site will not reopen due to "the significant costs involved" in running the centre.
Campaigners said the closure would impact on the health and wellbeing of local people.
KAL runs a number of facilities across the district for Kirklees Council, including Deighton Sports Arena and the swimming pool at Colne Valley Leisure Centre, which were also temporarily closed late last year.
'Severe financial pressure'
A spokesperson for the firm said they understood staff and customers would be "disappointed with the decision.
"KAL has, and will continue to, develop additional provision at our other sites so that services, such as female only swimming, remain available," they added.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Kirklees Council said: "Despite the council's £6m support package for KAL in March, they remain under severe financial pressure due to increases in the National Living Wage, inflation and energy costs.
"This is the case for leisure providers across the country and has meant incredibly difficult and disappointing decisions have to be made," they added.
Batley and Spen Labour MP Kim Leadbeater said the town was "losing a valuable and much-loved facility" that had played an important role in the community over many years.
She said cuts, combined with soaring inflation and fuel costs had imposed "impossible pressures on budgets".
"Once again it's the health and wellbeing of people and communities that suffer," she added.
One regular user likened the ageing facilities to "camping, not glamping", but said the staff and the other customers made it a special place.
"A lot of people just felt comfortable coming here," she told BBC Radio Leeds.
