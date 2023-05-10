Halton Moor: Five men sentenced over Leeds estate disorder
Five men who hurled missiles at police when violence broke out on an east Leeds estate have been sentenced.
Officers were pelted with bricks, fireworks and other items during the disturbance in Halton Moor on 7 and 8 November 2020.
Leeds Crown Court heard trouble flared after the home and car of a man who lived on the estate was targeted.
Sentencing the men, Judge Rodney Jameson KC told the group: "You should all be ashamed of what you did."
All five pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder at a previous hearing, with Shane Turnbull, 18, of Neville Place, Osmondthorpe, also admitting burglary
- Turnbull was sentenced to an 18-month community order and told to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work
- Callum Small, 19, of Trafford Avenue, Harehills, was given an 18-month community order and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days
- Robert Allison, 43, of Firbank Grove, Wykebeck, was given an 18-month community order and 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days
- Jason Banks, 50, of Kendal Drive, Halton, was given a 21-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months
- Thomas Addo, 19, of Colby Rise, Wykebeck, was given a 12-month community order and 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days
At the sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Jameson told Turnbull he took a "leading part" in an attack on a property on Kendall Drive, which led to trouble escalating.
He was pictured throwing a firework at officers and was seen "carrying away a TV set" from the house, the sentencing heard.
Judge Jameson said police who responded to the incident were treated as "the enemy", with officers attacked and verbally abused over several hours.
The court heard no serious physical injuries were reported after the attacks, but it caused "significant" distress.
More than a dozen other people are due to stand trial in 2024 for alleged offences relating to the disorder.
