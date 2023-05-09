Dariusz Michalowski: Men deny murder in 2011 missing man case
- Published
Two men have denied murdering a 44-year-old who disappeared in West Yorkshire 12 years ago.
The remains of Dariusz Michalowski were found on land in Mixenden in December 2020, nine years after he went missing.
At Leeds Crown Court, Ernest Weber, 45, and Adam Tolwinski, 39, also denied perverting the course of justice and preventing a legal burial.
The men, who are both of no fixed address, are set to stand trial on 4 September.
They will appear alongside Piotr Weber, 42, of Bridgend Close in Middlesbrough, who has pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice and preventing a legal burial.
West Yorkshire Police said Mr Michalowski was reported missing from Birkby in Huddersfield, in March 2011, leading to a "long-running operation" to find out what had happened to him.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.