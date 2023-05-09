Strike action at Kirklees College over pay dispute
More than 150 college staff have begun a four-day strike over what their union called a "derisory" pay offer.
Members of the University and College Union (UCU) at Kirklees College in Huddersfield and Dewsbury said they had been offered a 1% increase.
The UCU said some staff were struggling during the cost-of-living crisis, with a number using food banks.
The college said it was facing "financial challenges" due to the impact of inflation.
Julie Kelley from the UCU said the college needed to make a pay offer that would "meet soaring household costs or it will face continued disruption".
"We are in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, yet our members are being forced out onto picket lines to fight for fair pay," she said.
"It is simply scandalous that Kirklees College is pushing its employees into poverty by holding down their pay with year after year of swingeing real-term pay cuts."
The union said that 94% of its members who voted backed strike action, on a turnout of 54%.
The industrial action will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday with a further two days planned for 5 June and 7 June.
A Kirklees College spokesperson said that further education nationally was suffering from inflation and the "rising cost of utilities, which is costing the college an additional £1.2m per year".
"Whilst we have played our role in the national debate and tried to obtain further funding for our sector, this sadly hasn't materialised," the spokesperson said.
"Kirklees College staff are brilliant, as demonstrated in our recent Ofsted inspection.
"We believe that our staff deserve more and the college is making every effort to support them under these difficult circumstances whilst also prioritising the education of our students."
