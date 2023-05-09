Leeds: Lidl unveils plans for distribution centre
Lidl has unveiled plans for a regional distribution centre in Leeds, which would create 400 jobs.
If approved by Leeds City Council, the centre will be built on a 35-acre plot in Nepshaw Lane North in Gildersome.
Lidl GB chief development officer Richard Taylor said the site would be "a great addition to the North".
The supermarket group said it was recruiting more than 1,500 warehouse workers nationwide for its distribution network.
Since 2018, it has opened four distribution centres at Motherwell in North Lanarkshire, Peterborough in Cambridgeshire, Doncaster in South Yorkshire and Belvedere in Kent.
Mr Taylor said: "Our ambitious warehouse plans demonstrate our commitment to investing not only in our distribution network but the country as a whole.
"A [regional distribution centre] in Leeds would be a great addition to the North, while we continue to keep a lookout for new sites in the South."
Mr Taylor said the company needed "more space and people" to help it meet growth targets.
