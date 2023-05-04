Huddersfield: Three men each jailed for 30 years for cutting off man's leg
Three men have each been jailed for 30 years after cutting off a man's leg in an attack in Huddersfield.
Max Lambert, 34, Liam Whitaker, 39, and Liam Hanbury, 41, attacked the victim with knives in Spinners Close on 18 January last year.
They were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday after being convicted of attempted murder.
Det Insp Rob Stevens, of West Yorkshire Police, said then men "inflicted dreadful injuries on their victim".
He added the "brutal assault" was "a clear attempt" to kill the victim, a man in his 20s.
The defendants were told they could not apply for parole for 20 years and, once released, they must serve five years on licence.
The court heard that the motive for the premeditated attack remained unclear.
Their victim underwent surgery to reattach his leg which had been severed below the knee.
Lambert, of Romanby Shaw, Bradford, was convicted by jurors in September 2022 before Whitaker, of Poplarwood Gardens, Bradford, and Hanbury, of Nab Lane in Shipley, were found guilty in a separate trial in December.
Mr Stevens added: "Their attack on the victim resulted in him suffering life-changing injuries and the savagery of their attack has been reflected in the very substantial sentences handed down by the courts.
"These men were swiftly tracked down and arrested in a comprehensive police investigation following the attack and I hope the victim can take some comfort from seeing these men jailed for such lengthy periods."
