Polls open for West Yorkshire local elections
- Published
Polling stations have opened across West Yorkshire for the local elections.
Registered voters will be able to cast their ballots from 07:00 to 22:00 BST.
Elections are taking place in Bradford, for 30 of the 90 seats, and in Leeds, with 33 of the 99 seats being contested.
Votes are also being cast in Calderdale, where 17 of the 51 seats are up for election, and in Kirklees, with 24 of the 69 council seats are up for grabs.
A third of Wakefield's seats, 21 out of 63 are being contested.
People in England will need to show photo ID before being allowed to vote at the local elections.
Counting in all five local elections will begin on Friday with results expected later the same day.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk