Firefighters tackle Marsden Moor blaze

Smoke rising from fire on Marsden MoorKevin Ridings
Fire crews are tackling a wildfire on Marsden Moor.

Three teams of firefighters and four wildlife support units were on the scene, near Manchester Road, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Members of the public have been warned to stay away from the area while fire crews bring the blaze under control.

Images show a large amount of smoke rising from the area of moorland. Firefighters tackled two fires on Marsden Moor on 20 April.

Kevin Ridings
Firefighters have asked people to stay away from the area while they tackle the wildfire
Kevin Ridings
Four wildlife units are also on the scene, according to West Yorkshire Fire Service

