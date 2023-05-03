Firefighters tackle Marsden Moor blaze
- Published
Related Topics
Fire crews are tackling a wildfire on Marsden Moor.
Three teams of firefighters and four wildlife support units were on the scene, near Manchester Road, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Members of the public have been warned to stay away from the area while fire crews bring the blaze under control.
Images show a large amount of smoke rising from the area of moorland. Firefighters tackled two fires on Marsden Moor on 20 April.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.