Leeds navy veteran recalls his role in 1953 coronation
A former Royal Navy officer has recalled his key role in the Queen's coronation 70 years ago.
Eric Verge from Leeds spent more than nine hours standing to attention along the parade route in London alongside more than 300 other sailors.
He was a Flag Officer and went without food or drink for the whole day as he held the naval white ensign.
The 97-year-old said he would be watching King Charles's coronation on television with "great interest".
Mr Verge was a gunnery officer based in Portsmouth in 1953 and helped train the sailors who took part in the ceremony.
"We all knew we were in for a long day and we trained for it," he said
"It was tradition in the navy that when they stood at ease they didn't move, so you had to keep the blood circulating. So we trained to move our toes and slightly elevated our heels to keep the blood circulating."
He recalls getting advice from a navy boxing champion on preparing for his role.
"On the morning we were called at 03:00," he said. "I then went on and had my breakfast and a half cup of tea. Only a half cup of tea because I had been instructed how to dry out.
"Because the First Sea Lord had decided that the colour officers would not be relieved during their nine or 10 hour stint."
Seventy years on Mr Verge said he remembers the crowds were good natured and "very noisy".
"It was charged with atmosphere really and we were all greatly honoured to be there to honour our Queen," he said.
After 14 hours on duty he and his comrades went to a nearby barracks in the evening for food and a "very welcome pint of beer".
Mr Verge said he will watch Saturday's ceremony on TV at his home in Guiseley "to see whether the navy have maintained the standard".
"I'm sure they will," he said.
"And hoping to God that it doesn't rain, because that is awful if you are standing out there with no protection for hours."
