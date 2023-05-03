Bradford Literature Festival 2023 announces star line-up
- Published
Sir Lenny Henry, Sir Michael Palin and Lemn Sissay are among those heading to Bradford for its 2023 literature festival.
Now in its ninth year, the festival will see about 500 events in the district between 23 June and 2 July.
Sir Lenny will be in conversation with poet Sissay at St George's Hall, with Sir Michael sharing stories from his travels in Iraq.
Free family events will also take place over the weekends of the festival.
The event said it attracted audiences "more socio-economically and ethnically diverse than any other literature festival", with an policy to offer free tickets to anyone who couldn't otherwise attend.
Other events will see broadcaster Anita Rani, the chancellor of the University of Bradford, celebrating her debut fiction title and a "literary club night" will be hosted by Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh.
The programme also features Booker-Prize winner Shehan Karunatilaka, Birdsong author Sebastian Faulks and Women's Prize for Fiction winner Kamila Shamsie.
Crime writer Val McDermid will headline the event's crime weekend, with This is Going to Hurt author Adam Kay discussing his time as a doctor.
Sir Lenny, who recently took part in a World Book Day event in Bradford, called it "truly a very special festival".
"I'm so proud to be working with Bradford Literature Festival for the second time this year and to be part of something that takes a bottom-up approach to creating genuine change," he said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.