Police warn drivers after deer deaths near Huddersfield
The deaths of five deer in a four-day period have prompted police in West Yorkshire to urge drivers to be aware of wildlife.
The force said the incidents took place in the Huddersfield area, including a roe deer hit by a car on Sunday.
Its leg was badly broken and it had to be shot by a firearms officer.
Police asked drivers to "be mindful of wildlife crossing our roads". Crashes are more common in spring as young buck roe deer move to new territories.
Similar warnings have previously been issued in North Yorkshire, including in May of last year after 10 incidents in which deer were killed by vehicles.
In the event of hitting a deer, drivers are advised not approach the animal, but park safely and call the police.
Advice for drivers includes:
- Stay alert to deer in areas with signs and on roads through woods and forests
- Dip headlights when seeing a deer as the animal may freeze on the spot instead of leaving the road
- Look for other deer, as they often gather and travel in herds
- Only brake sharply and stop if there is no danger of being hit by following traffic
- Try not to suddenly swerve to avoid hitting a deer.
