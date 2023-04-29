Boy critically injured in Leeds car crash
A man has been arrested after a teenager was critically injured in a car crash.
Two cars collided outside a pub in Dewsbury Road, Leeds, at about 18:30 BST on Friday.
A 16-year-old boy, who was a passenger in one of the cars, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in custody.
Both drivers and two other passengers also received "slight injuries", West Yorkshire Police said.
Officers are appealing for witnesses, and anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.
