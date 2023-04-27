'Kind and caring' man named as Bradford crash victim
A man who died in a crash in Bradford has been described as a "kind and caring person" by his family.
Harris Abu Bakar, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash on the A647 Great Horton Road close to the Dracup Road junction.
He was travelling in a Volkswagen Golf when the collision happened at about 01:30 BST on Monday.
Four men arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving have been released on bail, police said.
A fifth man, aged 29, who was arrested has been released without charge.
In a statement, Mr Bakar's family said: "He would always greet everyone with a bright smile.
"We would like everyone to pray for him. The community has been very supportive throughout this difficult time. He was loved by all. Rest in peace Harris Abu Bakar."
Officers have asked anyone with information about the crash to contact West Yorkshire Police.
