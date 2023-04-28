Bradford City fire: Service to mark 38th anniversary of Valley Parade disaster
A memorial service will be held next month to remember 56 football fans who died in the Bradford City fire.
Fifty-four Bantams fans and two Lincoln City supporters died in the disaster on 11 May 1985.
The service will be held at 11:00 BST on 11 May in Centenary Square.
Prof David Sharpe OBE and Jockel Reisner - two respected figures with close ties to the tragedy who died recently - would also be remembered, organisers said.
Prof Sharpe, who died last month aged 77, cared for hundreds of survivors. He later founded the world-renowned Plastic Surgery and Burns Research Unit (PSBRU) at the University of Bradford.
According to Bradford City, Mr Reisner, the German pacifist and humanist who designed the Bradford City Fire Memorial in Centenary Square, died last week. He was 85.
Bradford City's chief executive Ryan Sparks said: "It is hugely important for us to be able to pay our respects to those who sadly lost their lives, and the families who remain affected by the Valley Parade Fire Disaster to this day, in the most fitting way possible.
"This year, of course, the service will be made even more poignant following the sad passing of two hugely significant figures linked to the tragedy recently, who all of us at Bradford City hold so very dear."
Lord Mayor of Bradford Martin Love invited the public to join family and friends of the victims at the service.
He added: "It is important to the city and district that we take time to remember those who were affected and those who continue to be affected by the tragic events."
