Dumped wigs cause Bradford drains to overflow with sewage
- Published
Several gardens were flooded with sewage after two wigs blocked a sewer in West Yorkshire.
Yorkshire Water said the "hair-raising" find blocked the network in Allerton, Bradford, with the fake follicles causing waste to overflow into nearby properties.
Maintenance workers removed the "difficult blockage", enabling sewer flows to return to normal levels.
The water firm reminded people not to dispose of unwanted items in drains.
It said teams were finding new blockages each day caused by unsuitable items, but having to root out troublesome toupees from drains was a "new one for us".
Lee Pinder, Yorkshire Water regional operations manager, said: "All we want in the network is the three Ps - pee, poo and toilet paper - and wastewater from showers, baths, kitchen appliances and sinks.
"All other items don't break down and will ultimately lead to blockages in the sewer or at our wastewater treatment works."
