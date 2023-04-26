Leeds: Prices hikes for city museums and attractions
Entry prices at some Leeds museums and attractions have been raised, in some cases by as much as 14%.
The increases apply at council-owned venues including Temple Newsam House, Leeds Industrial Museum, Thwaite Watermill and Abbey House Museum.
Leeds City Council said the price rise was due to inflationary pressures and increased staff costs.
It said city centre attractions including the Art Gallery and Leeds City Museum would remain free.
Most of the increases are between 5% and 14%, although the council said no admission price would rise by more than £2.
Abbey House Museum has gone up from £6 for an adult to £6.50.
Kirkstall Abbey has raised admission by 50p to £5.50, although entry remains free for city residents. An identical rise applies at Thwaite Watermill in Stourton and at the Leeds Industrial Museum in Armley.
However, entry to the Industrial Museum will remain at £1 for anyone with an LS12, LS3, LS4 or LS5 postcode following a recent trial.
At Temple Newsam House, the price of a family ticket, which covers up to two adults and three children, has gone up from £19 to £21.
The price of a child ticket has gone up by 14%, from £3.50 to £4, making it one of the biggest single ticket rises.
Discounts for all these venues are available to those with a Leeds Card, a children's Breeze Card, or a Max Card, which is available to families of children with special needs.
A council report detailing the price changes said they wanted to "ensure Leeds Museums and Galleries can provide choice to visitors, offer value for money alongside specific discounts, deliver against agreed income targets in the next financial year and support Leeds 2023, in the year of culture".
